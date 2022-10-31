South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together wrapped up its first world tour with back-to-back concerts at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last Oct. 27 and 28. Photo courtesy of Big Hit Music

MANILA — For the members of rising K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT), their first world tour helped them forge stronger ties with one another and with their fans.

For nearly four months, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai have been playing in various countries for their "Act: Lovesick" tour, which wrapped up with back-to-back concerts at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last Oct. 27 and 28.

"The concerts in Seoul, US, Japan, Jakarta, Bangkok and now in Manila gave the five of us the opportunity to grow even closer and gave us a clear view of the path ahead of us," Yeonjun said towards the end of the Oct. 28 show that ran for over three hours.

"And it feels like our bond with MOA (fans) is growing stronger too," he added.

Yeonjun did not elaborate on what he meant by "the path ahead," only telling MOA that "the next chapter of our story is just beginning."

"I hope you all stick around to see what's coming next. You won't want to miss the next chapter," he said.

Beomgyu thanked Soobin for being "our brilliant leader" and Yeonjun for "keeping the group running smoothly" throughout the tour.

He also expressed gratitude to Taehyun for always "telling me the right path" and youngest member Huening Kai who "made things really fun while we were practicing."

"I was so happy spending time with the group. I can't wait to see what the future holds," he said.

Huening Kai admitted the group was "worried" when they first learned about their tour, but said he was "happy and proud that the five of us made it to the end... with MOA's help."

"I won't forget the love you showed us throughout the whole tour as long as I live. I promise we won't take that for granted," he said.

But even with "Act: Lovesick," the boys showed they did not take fans for granted, offering awe-inspiring performances that accompanied a setlist of over 20 tracks.

During "Ghosting," feathers — instead of the usual confetti — burst from the stage, complementing the dreamy quality of the song, which blends the quintet's airy vocals with a synth-rock instrumental.

The group also set the arena ablaze as they pulled off powerful dance moves while flames shot up from the front of the stage during the haunting songs "Puma" and "Can't You See Me."

There was no shortage in props either, which added to the theatricality of the performances. At the end of pop-rock single "LO$ER=LO♡ER," for instance, the boys sat atop a moving truck onstage and stayed there as they proceeded to showcase their pipes with the pop ballad "Trust Fund Baby."

South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together face Filipino fans at the final concert of its 'Act: Lovesick' tour at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last Oct. 28. Photo: Twitter/@TXT_bighit

Taehyun had a special treat for the Filipino crowd, singing the chorus of local act Itchyworms' hit "Akin Ka Na Lang," which earned the group a shout-out from band member Jugs Jugueta on noontime show "It's Showtime."

Friday's concert — presented by PULP Live World — was supposed to end with "Sweat" but the group sang "Our Summer" additionally since it was the tour's final show.

During the encore, audience members facing the stage unveiled a banner that read, "You did so well in your first world tour! Mahal namin kayo (We love you,) TXT." Fans also threw paper planes containing fan-written letters, which the boys picked up and read.

"Nobody but MOA could ever show the five of us with so much love," Soobin said.

"Tomorrow X Together and MOA are connected. That means we don't have to be sad even when we are apart for a little while," he added.

The members also vowed to return, with Beomgyu saying he hopes to perform "at an ever bigger venue" and Huening Kai promising "bigger, better performances."

