MANILA – Smart Communications Inc. finally released on Sunday a 15-second teaser featuring the five-member Korean pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

The video drop came one day ahead of the scheduled unveiling of Smart’s new campaign which TOMORROW X TOGETHER will headline.

"Everybody, clap your hands. If you've got a broken heart, just take a chance ..." 💚💙



Here's to MAGIC and new beginnings! #SmartTXT #SOON pic.twitter.com/OZGsgC7iW9 — SMART ⁷ (@LiveSmart) August 22, 2021

Read as “Tomorrow by Together,” the group made their debut on March 4, 2019 as Bighit Music’s (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) first new group since the launch of pop icons BTS in 2013.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is composed of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

Their first release trilogy “The Dream Chapter” began with their 2019 debut EP “The Dream Chapter: STAR” followed by “The Dream Chapter: MAGIC” and “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY.”

Their latest release is titled “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.”

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their first appearance on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart earlier this July with their first English-language track “Magic.” They are one of only five K-pop acts to appear on the chart together with BTS.