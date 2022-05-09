Promotional photo for K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together’s extended play ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.’ Photo: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC

Rising boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is back, laying bare the emotional torture of breakups through its new extended play (EP).

The five-piece act unveiled Monday its fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” which opens a new chapter to the story told through the band’s music, according to label Big Hit Music.

“’minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ is an album that depicts a boy who is going through a breakup during his transition to adulthood and is on a journey to understand himself and the world around him,” Big Hit said in a statement on fan community app WeVerse ahead of the EP’s release.

“After experiencing his first breakup, the boy becomes overcome by a whirlwind of emotions – denial, resignation, rage, and loss. He candidly expresses his feelings and finally accepts that the relationship is over,” it added.

The music video for lead single “Good Boy Gone Bad” was released alongside the EP.

The members, except for leader Soobin, are credited as lyricists in all 5 tracks while Beomgyu co-produced the song “Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go,” Big Hit said in a separate statement.

The EP sold over 1.4 million pre-orders in just 15 days, marking the band’s highest number of pre-orders to date, the company added.

Composed of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyung and Huening Kai, TXT debuted in March 2019 with the single “Crown.” It is the second boy group under Big Hit Music, the label behind K-pop phenomenon BTS.

Last year, local telco Smart Communications tapped the quintet as its brand ambassadors.

