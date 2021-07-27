Another K-pop group joins growing Smart family

Smart Communications Inc. | PUBLICITYASIA

MANILA – The five-member Korean pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the newest addition to the growing family of local telco Smart Communications Inc.

The group will be the ambassadors of the Build Your Own Giga campaign, Smart Prepaid’s latest offer that gives all prepaid subscribers the flexibility to make their own Giga promos attuned to their passion and lifestyle.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the new campaign are slated to be unveiled in August.

Read as “Tomorrow by Together,” the group made their debut on March 4, 2019 as Bighit Music’s (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) first new group since the launch of pop icons BTS in 2013.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is composed of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

Their first release trilogy “The Dream Chapter” began with their 2019 debut EP “The Dream Chapter: STAR” followed by “The Dream Chapter: MAGIC” and “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY.”

Their latest release is titled “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.”

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their first appearance on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart earlier this July with their first English-language track “Magic.” They are one of only five K-pop acts to appear on the chart together with BTS.