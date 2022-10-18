MANILA -- K-pop boy band Enhypen will hold a two-day concert in Manila in February 2023.

Set to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, the concert will happen on February 4 and 5.

Aside from the concert venue and the date of the shows, other details about the concert have yet to be revealed.

Enhypen — made up of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki — was formed through the 2020 survival program "I-LAND." They debuted later that year with the extended play "Border: Day One."

The group is managed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants Hybe Corp. and CJ E&M.

Aside from their Manila shows, the group will also hold a fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 3 in celebration of a cosmetic brand’s 10th anniversary.