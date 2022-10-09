The members of K-pop boy band Enhypen are the latest ambassadors for cosmetics brand BYS Philippines. Photo courtesy of BYS Philippines

MANILA — Filipino ENGENEs, are you ready to get drunk-dazed?

Rising K-pop boy band Enhypen is coming to the Philippines in December, a cosmetics brand endorsed by the group announced Sunday.

In a Twitter post, BYS Philippines said its latest brand ambassadors would attend a "fun meet" at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Dec. 3 in celebration of the company's 10th anniversary.

ATTENTION, PLEASE, ENGENEs and K-Pop fans alike! We’re bringing ENHYPEN to Manila as a special guest for our 10th Year Anniversary at our official #ENHYPENFunMeetInManila! Wanna know more? Keep your eyes peeled on our socials for updates! #BYSPH #ENHYPENWITHBYSPH #YouPlayYou pic.twitter.com/V6h1ZCq21M — BYS Cosmetics PH (@byscosmetics_ph) October 9, 2022

BYS has yet to give further details on the event but told fans to "keep your eyes peeled on our socials (social media pages) for updates."

The announcement comes a day after the company unveiled the 7-member group as its new endorsers.

"We have to be in the now, with one foot in the future, constantly surprising and delighting our customers with cut-through product-lines, collaborations, and endorsers," said Angie Goyena, president of iFace Inc., the local distributor for BYS.

"And we've got to top ourselves especially on our 10th anniversary. Enhypen is perfect with their playful edge, creativity, and personality," she said in a statement.

Enhypen — made up of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki — was formed through the 2020 survival program "I-LAND." They debuted later that year with the extended play "Border: Day One."

The group is managed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants Hybe Corp. and CJ E&M.

BYS Philippines' past endorsers include Korean actors Park Seo-joon and Hwang In-youp.