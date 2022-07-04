Concept photo for Enhypen’s third extended play ‘Manifesto: Day 1,’ released July 4, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@BELIFTLAB

Boy band Enhypen released Monday its third extended play (EP), returning to the K-pop scene after nearly six months.

The seven-piece act’s new EP “Manifesto: Day 1” consists of lead single “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)” and other tracks “Walk the Line,” “ParadoXXX Invasion,” “TFW (That Feeling When),” “Shoutout,” and “Foreshadow.’

Alongside the EP, the band dropped the music video for “Future Perfect.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The group will also hold a comeback show on Monday night, which will be streamed on the YouTube channel of M2, the digital studio of Korean music channel Mnet.

“Manifesto: Day 1” marks Enhypen’s return to the South Korean music scene since January’s “Dimension: Answer,” the repackage of its first full-length album.

Debuting in November 2020, Enhypen — made up of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki — is managed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation.

The septet’s first full album, “Dimension: Dilemma,” sold over 1.1 million copies in just a month after it was released last October 2021.

Earlier this month, the Korea Herald reported that the group would kick off its first international tour in September.

RELATED VIDEO