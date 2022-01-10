Concept photo for 'Dimension: Answer,' the repackaged version of Enhypen's first studio album released in October 2021. Photo: Twitter/@BELIFTLAB



Rising K-pop group Enhypen made a comeback on Monday with a repackaged version of its first studio album alongside the music video for new single "Blessed-Cursed."

The seven-piece boy band dropped the 11-track "Dimension: Answer," which includes songs from its October release "Dimension: Dilemma" as well as new tracks "Blessed-Cursed," "Polaroid Love" and "Outro: Day 2."

The single "Blessed-Cursed" features a sound that fuses hip-hop and hard rock.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The new album also expands the worldbuilding of Enhypen, whose members are depicted as dimension-hopping vampires in their universe.

In "Dimension: Answer," the boys realize that the world they live in "was wrong all along" so they "set out to find the answers while living life on their own terms," the group's management Belift Lab explained in a statement, suggesting a theme of independence.

"Accepting what was given to them and being tamed by the rules of society seemed like a 'blessing,' but now that they've realized the truths of the world, this all rather feels like a 'curse,'" Belift said of the album's storyline.

Enhypen — composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki — was formed through the 2020 reality show "I-LAND" by Belift Lab, a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants Hybe Corp. and CJ E&M.

The group debuted in November 2020 with the single "Given-Taken" and has since won several best new artist awards in prestigious Korean music award shows.