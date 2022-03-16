Rising K-pop group Enhypen is the cover artist for L'Officiel Philippines' anniversary issue, released March 15, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@LOfficiel_PH

South Korean boy band Enhypen was unveiled late Tuesday as the cover artist for the anniversary issue of fashion magazine L'Officiel Philippines.

It marked the rising K-pop group's debut in the local publishing scene.

"This issue is also very special to us as this is our first cover feature in the Philippines," member Jay said in a video posted on L'Officiel Philippines' social media accounts.

If your engines aren't up and running yet, here's a little message from @ENHYPEN to get 'em going. 👋🏽#ENHYPENforLOfficielPH pic.twitter.com/DmtXE9fnFB — L'Officiel Philippines (@LOfficiel_PH) March 15, 2022

Another version of the anniversary issue features actress and TV personality Maine Mendoza as the cover.

The issue, with the tagline "Bigger than the hype" for the Enhypen cover, can be purchased on the publication's website.

In January, K-pop superstars BTS, who come from the same entertainment company as Enhypen, fronted L'Officiel Philippines.

Enhypen — composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki — was formed through the survival program "I-LAND." They debuted in November 2020 with the extended play "Border: Day One."

