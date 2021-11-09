South Korean actor Park Seo Joon. Photo: Instagram/@bn_sj2013

MANILA — South Korean actor Park Seo Joon will hold an online show for his Filipino fans on November 13, Smart Communications Inc. said Tuesday.

Smart, which Park endorses, said the 32-year-old actor would headline the latest episode of its Hallyu Hangouts series, which would stream exclusively on its GigaPlay app starting 4 p.m.

Smart Prepaid and TNT users need to subscribe to Giga K-Video mobile data promos to stream the live event, according to Smart.

"The promo must be active on the day of the event and used to access the GigaPlay App," it said.

Smart Postpaid subscribers can use their plan's data allocation to watch the show, the company added.

In July, "Crash Landing on You" stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin appeared on Smart Hallyu Hangouts, an online show described as "the closest thing fans can get to a physical fan meet during the pandemic."

Park is known for starring in the dramas "Hwarang," "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?" and "Itaewom Class." He is also set to appear in an upcoming Marvel Studios film.