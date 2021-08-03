'Crash Landing On You' star Hyun Bin tells fans to travel after pandemic

Hyun Bin graced the second episode of the Smart Hallyu Hangouts. Handout

If there’s one thing that a person should accomplish in life, that would be seeing different places, according to Korean superstar Hyun Bin.

In a virtual fan meet organized by telco company SMART, Hyun told a Filipino fan that it will be a great experience to travel places in one’s lifetime.

According to the actor, who starred in the hit K-drama series “Crash Landing On You”, travelling allows people to see different perspectives and learn new culture.

“I suggest you travel somewhere where the culture and environment are different. It gives you a new perspective,” he said.

The actor said one can discover new sides of themselves and experience new emotions.

But asked when he will be visiting the Philippines, Hyun expressed disappointment about the pandemic which prohibited him from seeing the country.

He said he is excited to meet his Filipino fans and curious to feel the support and love from the country.

In his message to his supporters, Hyun promised to visit them as soon as the pandemic is over.

“I’m always grateful to my fans,” he said. “All I can do for them to repay their love is to continue acting, hoping it would make their life a little better. Although it was for a short time, I got to talk with my fans and talk about my works for a short while. It was nice to communicate with my fans, even though I could only see them through a screen.”

In July, his partner Son Ye-jin faced Filipinos virtually when she revealed about wanting to visit Boracay.

The couple were together in the series that follows a story of a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

At the start of the year, the two surprised their fans when their agencies confirmed about their real-life romance.

