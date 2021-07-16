‘Crash Landing On You’ star Son Ye-jin considers PH as beautiful place to live in

Photo from Son Ye Jin's Instagram account

She has been in the Philippines once for a family trip and Korean actress Son Ye-jin, popularly known as Yoon Se Ri on hit Kdrama series “Crash Landing On You”, could not forget her experience in the country, considering it as “absolutely beautiful.”

In a virtual fan meet for telecommunication company SMART, Son said that she fell in love with the natural beauty of the Philippines and the trademark hospitality of many Filipinos.

“I would really love to live here. The nature is absolutely beautiful,” she said as translated in English.

She was reported to have visited the country about a decade ago when she and her family went for a vacation in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

“The most memorable thing about that trip was the friendly faces of the Filipinos. She can see that everyone is very happy and friendly,” she quipped.

If given the chance, she would want to visit the Philippines anew and go to Boracay.

Asked about her huge following in the Philippines, Son admitted she did not expect her popularity among Filipinos.

She, however, noted about getting a lot of pictures and messages from many Filipino fans.

“I am actually very surprised and happy that I am well-loved in the Philippines,” she stated.

Son gained popularity in the Philippines for starring in the 2019 drama "Crash Landing on You'' along with her real-life partner, Hyun Bin. The series follows the story of a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

At the start of the year, the two surprised their fans when their agencies confirmed about their real-life romance.

“Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship," Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment was quoted in a Soompi report.

