Son Ye Jin to star in upcoming JTBC series ‘39’

Photo from Son Ye Jin's Instagram account

Veteran Korean actress Son Ye Jin is returning to JTBC as she is set to star in the upcoming drama series "39."

Son Ye Jin’s agency, MSTeam Entertainment, confirmed that the actress has accepted the project, three years after doing the drama “Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food” with JTBC.

The series, which will have 12 episodes, will focus on romance and the daily lives of three friends who are about to turn 40.

Son is set to portray the role of Cha Mi Jo, a wealthy head dermatologist in a clinic in Gangnam.

The “Crash Landing On You” star will be joined by Jeon Mi Do, Ahn So Hee, Yeon Woo Jin, and Lee Moo Saeng in the series which will begin filming in August.

“39” is directed by Kim Sang Ho, who also took the helm for “Run On”, and is written by Yoo Young Ah, who was behind “Encounter” and “Kim Ji Young, Born In 1982.”

The announcement made Son one of the top trending topics in the Philippines, placing third at one point on Wednesday.

Screenshot from Twitter

In January, Son and Hyun Bin sent their fans abuzz after their agencies confirmed that the two “CLOY” stars have been dating.

This, after celebrity website Dispatch reported that the phenomenal on-screen team up went from reel to real after their series wrapped up.

Just hours after the couple’s respective management groups confirmed the news, Son shared on Instagram a photo of a basket of flowers, captioned with her own statement regarding her new relationship.

“It’s a new year,” the actress wrote, as translated by Soompi. “Appearing in front of all of you with news about my personal life rather than work-related news for the first time, I wonder why I feel so embarrassed.”

“Yes, that’s how it turned out,” she said, without directly mentioning her relationship with Hyun Bin.

In the succeeding month, the two paired in a Filipino telco advertisement. The TVC shows the two searching for each other in a public place with Ben&Ben’s original song “Inevitable” playing in the background.

