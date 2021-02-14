WATCH: Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin together in new telco TVC

MANILA – South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin sent their fans abuzz on Valentine’s Day with the release of their joint TVC as Smart ambassadors.

The TVC shows the two searching for each other in a public place with Ben&Ben’s original song “Inevitable” playing in the background.

Since Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin joined the telco family in June and August, respectively, their Filipino fans have been clamoring for the two to be in just one TVC.

It will be recalled that Smart President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio first teased the public of a possible project involving the “Crash Landing on You” (CLOY) couple during the virtual press conference that launched Hyun Bin’s ad.

“Finally! The wait is over for all of us K-fans who have been wishing for Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin to be together again. We heard your clamor, and we read all your #InSmartWeTrust posts so we knew this was inevitable,” said Jane Basas, Smart’s SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business.

“We had to make this happen. You are all part of this sweet journey, and we owe this to you, our dear subscribers. Enjoy,” she added.

Last month, Hyun Bin’s and Son Ye Jin’s agencies confirmed that the “CLOY” co-stars have been dating.

This, after celebrity website Dispatch reported that the phenomenal on-screen team up went from reel to real after their series wrapped up.

“Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship," Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment was quoted in a Soompi report.

VAST Entertainment also urged fans to "look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future.”

Son Ye Jin's agency, MS Team Entertainment, likewise confirmed the news.

"The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating," the agency was quoted as saying.

Just hours after the couple’s respective management groups confirmed the news, Son Ye Jin shared on Instagram a photo of a basket of flowers, captioned with her own statement regarding her new relationship.

“It’s a new year,” the actress wrote, as translated by Soompi. “Appearing in front of all of you with news about my personal life rather than work-related news for the first time, I wonder why I feel so embarrassed.”

“Yes, that’s how it turned out,” she said, without directly mentioning her relationship with Hyun Bin.

She went on: “I’m not sure what I should say, but I thought I should at least say something to all of you… It feels very awkward and strange.”

Referring to her reel and now-real-life boyfriend, Son Ye-jin added, “I’m thankful to have been able to meet a good person, and I’ll work hard to tend [the relationship] with care.”

“The love and support that all of you give me, I’m always keeping it in my heart,” she told her fans. “I hope there will be many good things in the new year. Be healthy.”