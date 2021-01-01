‘Yes, that’s how it turned out’: How Son Ye-jin confirmed romance with Hyun Bin

MANILA — K-drama superstar Son Ye-jin admitted feeling “embarrassed” Friday as she publicly addressed for the first time a development in her personal life, following news of her real-life romance with her “Crash Landing On You” co-star Hyun Bin.

Just hours after the couple’s respective management groups confirmed they are dating, Son Ye-jin shared on Instagram a photo of a basket of flowers, captioned with her own statement regarding her new relationship.

“It’s a new year,” the actress wrote, as translated by Soompi. “Appearing in front of all of you with news about my personal life rather than work-related news for the first time, I wonder why I feel so embarrassed.”

“Yes, that’s how it turned out,” she said, without directly mentioning her relationship with Hyun Bin.

She went on: “I’m not sure what I should say, but I thought I should at least say something to all of you… It feels very awkward and strange.”

Referring to her reel and now-real-life boyfriend, Son Ye-jin added, “I’m thankful to have been able to meet a good person, and I’ll work hard to tend [the relationship] with care.”

“The love and support that all of you give me, I’m always keeping it in my heart,” she told her fans. “I hope there will be many good things in the new year. Be healthy.”

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, both age 38, have been dating for eight months, according to Dispatch, whose report about the relationship, citing sources, led to the initial confirmation from the stars’ agencies.

The couple courted a wide following among Filipinos in early 2020, due to the popularity of their record-breaking drama series “Crash Landing On You.”

In mid-2020, they were separately tapped as endorsers of a Philippine telecom brand.