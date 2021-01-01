It's official: 'Crash Landing on You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin are dating

“Crash Landing on You" stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.

MANILA — The co-stars of Korean hit series “Crash Landing on You,” Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are dating, their agencies confirmed on Friday.

This, after celebrity website Dispatch reported that the phenomenal on-screen team up went from reel to real after their series wrapped up.

“Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship," Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment was quoted in a Soompi report.

VAST Entertainment also urged fans to "look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future.”

Son Ye Jin's agency, MS Team Entertainment, likewise confirmed the news.

"The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating," the agency was quoted as saying.

The Dispatch’s story included photos of Son Ye Jin entering Hyun Bin’s car. The couple has been dating for 8 months, the report added.

"I think that after the drama ended and they spent time apart, they began to miss each other," Soompi said in a report, quoting Dispatch sources.

Meanwhile, as seen in local Philippine Twitter trends, reports of the new romance delighted fans.

Keywords Dispatch, Hyun Bin, CLOY were among the top trending topics, as of posting.

The Korean drama "Crash Landing on You" drew many Filipino fans, especially during the pandemic lockdowns. A local telecommunications company even signed up Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin as endorsers.

