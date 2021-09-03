It’s happening! Park Seo Joon to join Marvel movie

Photo from Park Seo Joon Instagram account

Awesome ENT has confirmed that Korean star Park Seo Joon will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he is set to appear in a new Marvel Studios film.

According to a report of Soompi, a news website for Korean music and drama, Park’s agency confirmed that the actor is filming a Marvel movie.

However, it remained mum on other details including the title of Park's movie.

It was previously reported that the actor, who starred in the hit Korean series “Itaewon Class,” would star in “The Marvels,” a sequel to “Captain Marvel.”

“We thank the many people who have shown interest and support for Park Seo Joon as he takes on this new challenge,” stated the agency.

“We are well aware that many people are curious about the name of the film in which he will be appearing, his character, the filming location, and his filming schedule, but we plan to reveal the details of the movie at a later date.”

Park Seo Joon will be the third Korean actor to be included in a Marvel movie after Claudia Kim, who was part of “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and Ma Dong Seok of “Eternals.”

The actor is also known for his Korean series “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” and “Fight for My Way.”

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old actor marked the 10th anniversary of his acting debut through the online fan meet "Park Seo Jun, Comma."

Park previously visited Manila in September 2019. At the time, he held a fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena after he was picked as a celebrity endorser for homegrown clothing brand Bench.

In the same year, the actor also posted a video on his YouTube channel where he can be seen roaming around a shopping mall in Makati City.

