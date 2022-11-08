K-pop boy band Treasure. Photo: Twitter/@ygtreasuremaker



K-pop boy band Treasure is now a 10-member group after the departure of Bang Yedam and Mashiho, its management company YG Entertainment announced Tuesday.

In a statement, YG said it agreed to end its contracts with Mashiho and Yedam, who have been on hiatus since May, following "long and careful discussion[s]" with both artists.

"We have reached such agreement so that Mashiho could have enough time to recover from his health condition, and Bang Yedam could pursue his career as a producer," YG explained.

"Going forward, Treasure transforms into a 10-member group -- consisting of Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan," the agency said.

The company added that it was saddened with the departure of both members, and appealed to fans to continue supporting Mashiho and Yedam in their future endeavors.

Mashiho and Yedam last participated in the extended play (EP) "The Second Step: Chapter One" in February. They were absent from its follow-up EP released last October.

In July, the 10-member Treasure played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila, marking the group's first visit in the country.

