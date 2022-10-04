K-pop: Treasure says ‘Hello’ with new EP, MV

Screengrab from Treasure's "Hello" music video on YouTube

K-pop group Treasure returned to the music scene on Tuesday with its second extended play "The Second Step: Chapter Two."

The band unveiled five new songs, all of which credit members as lyricist or composers. The physical album, to be released the next day, also carries a rock remix of the viral hit “Darari.”

“You can see Treasure with even more charms and improvement through this album that we actively participated in,” Park Jeong-woo said during a live countdown.

Treasure also dropped a music video for title track “Hello,” which has a bright rock-punk sound.

“’Hello’ has Treasure’s reassuring and refreshing message. It is a greeting to all the Treasure Maker around the world.” said maknae (youngest member) So Jung-hwan.

The EP also contains Treasure’s first unit-songs or tracks performed by sub-groups. “VolKno” (read volcano) features rappers Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi, and Haruto, while “Thank You” is a unit-song by Asahi and Haruto.

Other tracks are “Clap” and “Hold It In.”

Member Junkyu holds a banner that says "Kumusta." Treasure says "Hello" in different languages in its new music video. Screengrab from YouTube

Only 10 members of the 12-piece act are greeting Teu-me (from fandom name Treasure Makers) this comeback. Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho are on hiatus due to personal and health reasons.

Meanwhile, active members Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan are gearing up for a 2-day concert in Seoul in November, and in a concert tour in Japan from November until January 2023.

This release is a follow-up to the band’s February release "The Second Step: Chapter One," which spawned “Jikjin” and TikTok-viral “Darari.”

Last July, Treasure performed in the Philippines for the first time as part of the first edition of K-pop Masterz in Manila