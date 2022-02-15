Rising K-pop group TREASURE on Tuesday made its long-awaited comeback with the release of its first mini album and new music video for its title track.

The mini album "The Second Step: Chapter One" has 4 songs -- the lead track "Jikjin," "U," "Darari," and "It's Okay." The physical version of the record also features the tracks "Best Friend Forever" and "Gonna Be Fine."

In a documentary trailer, leaders Choi Hyunsuk and Park Jihoon said "Jikjin," which literally translates to "going straight," has intense and hip sounds to convey their goal of becoming a "group that has a strong identity."

They also said chemistry among the 12 members was especially important in executing the "dynamic and energetic choreography" of the new music.

Choi with fellow rappers Yoshi and Haruto participated in the production of all 4 tracks in the record. Vocalist Bang Ye-dam is also credited as lyricist, composer, and vocal producer of "Darari."

The mini album is a follow-up to the group's debut series "The First Step," which concluded with the full album fronted by the lead track "My Treasure" in January 2021.

Following this release, the boy band -- also composed of Kim Jun-kyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Kim Do-young, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan -- will be greeting their fans, called Treasure Makers or Teume, in a 2-day offline concert on April. The second day will be available online.

During the year-long hiatus from releasing music, TREASURE sustained fan interest through various online content including the season 2 of variety series "Treasure Map" and the 8-episode web drama "The Mysterious class." These helped make the band one of the most tweeted about K-pop acts in the Philippines for 2021.

TREASURE debuted in August 2020 under YG Entertainment, the same label that introduced BIGBANG, 2NE1, WINNER, iKON, and Blackpink.

