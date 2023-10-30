MANILA -- Star Music released over the weekend the music video for Darren Espanto's latest single "Bibitaw Na."

The more than four-minute video of the dance-pop track is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Bibitaw Na" was composed by Espanto and produced by Star Music's Jonathan Manalo.

Espanto performed "Bibitaw Na" live for the first time during "ASAP Natin 'To" Milan.

Espanto earlier said he is dedicating the song to those who are on the verge of quitting.

“Sa lahat ng mga nakaranas na ng sitwasyon na ganun who found themselves in the same light na kailangan nang bumitaw for their own good, para sa inyo po ito,” he previously said.

Now 21 years old, Espanto started his music career after joining “The Voice Kids” in 2014, where he placed runner-up to Lyca Gairanod.

He is currently a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and was one of the stars of the musical series “Lyric and Beat” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and AC Bonifacio, among others.

Espanto was also one of the Dream Mentors in the talent search “Dream Maker” that produced the boy group HORI7ON.

He was also welcomed by “It’s Showtime!” as its newest hurado for the singing contest “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

