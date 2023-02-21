MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto is now one of the judges of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" of ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime."

On Tuesday, Espanto was introduced as the newest judge of the popular singing competition.

He also wowed the audience as he performed a medley of "Con Te Partirò" and "The Phantom of the Opera."

He was welcomed by the hosts of "It's Showtime" which airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

"Grabe po ang kaba ko ngayon kasi siyempre ang dami pong magagaling ngayon, nandito si Sir Louie at Klarisse," said Espanto, referring to his fellow judges Louie Ocampo and Klarisse de Guzman.

"Maraming salamat. Good afternoon sa inyo mga DARRENatics, maraming salamat po sa pagsuporta at maraming salamat sa pag-welcome sa akin ngayong hapon."

Espanto, 21, started his music career after joining “The Voice Kids” in 2014, where he placed runner-up to Lyca Gairanod.

He is currently a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and was one of the stars of the musical series “Lyric and Beat” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and AC Bonifacio, among others.

