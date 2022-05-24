Darren Espanto marks 21st birthday with sexy pictorial

MANILA — Pop performer Darren Espanto marked his 21st birthday with a sexy pictorial, surprising his fans.

On his social media pages, Espanto posted photos of him posing shirtless, captioned simply, “Twenty-One.”

Espanto turned a year older on May 25.

Within minutes after Espanto uploaded the snaps, the hashtag #DarrenAt21 became a top trending topic on Twitter locally.

Many of his loyal fans, dubbed “Darrenatics,” expressed pleasant surprise of Espanto shedding his child-performer image, quite literally by shedding his clothes.

Some reminisced about his rise to fame via “The Voice Kids” in 2014, when he placed runner-up to Lyca Gairanod.

Espanto is currently a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and will star in the upcoming musical series “Lyric and Beat” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and AC Bonifacio, among others.