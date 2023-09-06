Darren Espanto to launch new single in Milan via 'ASAP'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Darren Espanto considers the upcoming Milan show of "ASAP Natin 'To" special for two things: It will be his first time in Italy, and it will mark the launch of his new single and first song under Star Music.

In an interview shortly before his departure for Milan on Wednesday, September 6, Espanto revealed that his fans can look forward to his first live performance of the single "Bibitaw Na," ahead of its digital release on September 15.

(Interview by Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News)

