WATCH: Darren performs latest single on 'Showtime'

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Darren Espanto on Saturday opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" with his latest single "Bibitaw Na."

Composed by Espanto himself, "Bibitaw Na" was produced by Star Music's Jonathan Manalo and was released early this month.

Espanto performed "Bibitaw Na" live for the first time in "ASAP Natin 'To" Milan.

Espanto recently marked his ninth year in the entertainment industry. He started his music career after joining “The Voice Kids” in 2014, where he placed runner-up to Lyca Gairanod.

He is currently a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and was one of the stars of the musical series “Lyric and Beat” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and AC Bonifacio, among others.

Espanto was also one of the mentors in the talent search “Dream Maker” that produced the boy group HORI7ON.

He was also welcomed by “It’s Showtime” as its newest hurado for the singing contest “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

