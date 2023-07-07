Darren Espanto marks 9th year in showbiz

MANILA – Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto, who has been dubbed Asia's Pop Heartthrob, has reached yet another milestone in his showbiz career.

Espanto marked his ninth year in the entertainment industry this month with a performance on “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage last Sunday, singing “Let Me Love You” by Ne-Yo.

“One of the most reliable and in-demand performers of this generation. He has become very endearing to every person in ASAP, on stage and off stage,” Gary Valenciano said as he introduced the young performer.

Espanto, 21, started his music career after joining “The Voice Kids” in 2014, where he placed runner-up to Lyca Gairanod.

He is currently a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and was one of the stars of the musical series “Lyric and Beat” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and AC Bonifacio, among others.

Espanto was also one of the Dream Mentors in the talent search “Dream Maker” that produced the boy group HORI7ON.

He was also welcomed by “It’s Showtime!” as its newest hurado for the singing contest “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

