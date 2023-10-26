Richard Gutierrez poses for the media during his contract signing with ABS-CBN on Thursday. Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Actor Richard Gutierrez remains a solid Kapamilya after he renewed his contract with ABS-CBN on Thursday.

"I don't know where to begin to be honest. It's such a big moment and I'm just very happy to be here right now. I am very thankful and grateful for this blessing. I am happy to be a Kapamilya for many years to come," Gutierrez said after inking the contract.

"I would like to thank first and foremost the Kapamilyas all over the world. If it's not for you we won't be here right now. Salamat sa mga taong sumusuporta sa akin, sa Kapamilya network. Ginagawa po namin ito para sa inyo. Gusto ko rin siyempre pasalamatan ang lahat ng mga nakatrabaho ko from all the directors, producers, writers, co-actors and everyone sa lahat ng production na nakatrabaho ko -- maraming-maraming salamat. Dahil sa inyo narating ko kung nasaan man ako ngayon. And of course I would like to thank ABS-CBN for giving me this opportunity, for trusting me once again. I would like to thank all the bosses here with me today, thank you," he said.

"I am very excited to be extending my contract with the network and of course Star Magic under Star Magic Philippines. I am honored and proud to be here. I would like to thank my family for the constant support and love of course headed by my mom (Annabelle Rama) right here," he added.

The actor said he is excited for the next chapter and upcoming projects.

"I am ready to work hard and I am ready to give world-class contents to our Kapamilyas all over the world. That's why I am here," Gutierrez added.



Present at the contract signing were ABS-CBN chairman Mark L. Lopez, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak, COO of Broadcast Cory V. Vidanes, ABS-CBN head of TV Production and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi and ABS-CBN head of finance Rick Tan.

Gutierrez's mother Annabelle Rama and manager Love Capulong were also in attendance.

"This is the big day Richard. First of all, we would like to congratulate you for the success of 'Iron Heart.' Thank you for keeping our audiences engaged with an excellently made action series from beginning to end. Every extension was worth it. I'd like to also thank you for trusting again with another contract and for valuing our being your Kapamilya. I was witness to how hard you worked for 'Iron Heart' because you really dedicated your heart and soul to the project. You committed to giving our audiences the best and you did it. So I'm very proud of you," said Vidanes, who also extended her gratitude to Rama.



It was in 2018 when Gutierrez first signed a contract with ABS-CBN.

Next projects

Just last Friday, Gutierrez's hit Kapamilya action series "The Iron Heart" concluded its successful run on primetime.

Gutierrez told members of the entertainment media during the press conference that he will be doing another action series after taking a break with his family.

"I am ready to work after a few weeks. We have a couple of things lined up. For the teleserye, I think first quarter of next year. I think that's enough time for preparation, for planning, kasi ang hirap tapatan ng 'The Iron Heart.' To be honest kailangan naming mag-isip ng panibagong konsepto, magandang konsepto at kung paano namin iaangat pa 'yung level from the 'Iron Heart' in terms of action, in terms of storytelling, locations. So kailangan talaga ng matinding planning, so first quarter of next year is just the right time," he said.

If given a chance, Gutierrez said he hopes to work with Jodi Sta. Maria, Kim Chiu and even younger stars like Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

