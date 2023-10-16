MANILA -- Actor Richard Gutierrez praised fellow Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca after the successful run of their hit action series "The Iron Heart," which aired its finale last Friday.

On Instagram, Gutierrez also thanked and congratulated Cuenca for the great work.

"'As Iron sharpens Iron, so as one man sharpens another' Proverbs 27:17 I want to express my appreciation and gratitude to my friend and colleague @juancarloscuenca . An absolute beast of an actor, a professional through and through. We started in the industry together twenty odd years ago, been around the block twice, dues fully paid! Congratulations on a job well done my brother!" Gutierrez captioned his post.

Gutierrez also signed off as Apollo, his protagonist character in "The Iron Heart."

"This is one for the books! ApolloXEros signing off! Until the next one!" Gutierrez added.

In the last episode of the show, Gutierrez's wife Sarah Lahbati appeared with a new mission for Apollo.

This, after Apollo completed his mission in Japan as Eros (Cuenca) was shot dead by an unidentified man.

There is no word yet if "The Iron Heart" will have another run on TV or will have a movie adaptation.

The action series will be replaced by "Can't Buy Me Love," the first teleserye of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

