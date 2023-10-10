'Can't Buy Me Love' offers more than just 'kilig'

Photo from Star Creatives' Instagram account.

MANILA — For the creative minds behind the new teleserye "Can't Buy Me Love," the series also serves as a reality check while telling its love story.

"This particular show has a certain dose of reality kasi that is something that the generation now is asking, authenticity, reality. When we talk about mayaman, mahirap we've never really asked, talaga ba?" creative manager Jay Fernando said.

Fernando said Filipino audiences now are looking for authenticity in the shows they're watching onscreen.

"Iba na rin 'yung demand ng audience for intensity, intensity in terms of emotions, mga plots, kung ano ang mga nangyayari ... Is this show bingeable?" he said.

"So 'yung question of that reality and that sense of authenticity, that is something that is new for this particular show."

Director Mae Cruz-Alviar noted how viewers are now more aware and are looking for more than just a love story.

"I think 'yung love stories ngayon demand more than just kilig. The audience kasi they're very much aware, especially the youth. They're very aware now and maraming pinagdaanan ang youth ngayon," the director said.

"To tell a love story, you have to be grounded, you have to go beyond kilig. You have to talk about what's going on in the world, what's real for them. There's more to the story than just the romance," she added.

"Not only is it a roller-coaster ride because of the suspense and all but because of what the characters are dealing with."

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will premiere on Netflix on October 13, three days ahead of free TV and 24 hours before it’s shown on pay TV. It will also air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5 starting October 16.

RELATED VIDEO: