Meet the cast of DonBelle teleserye 'Can't Buy Me Love'

The cast of 'Can't Buy Me Love.' Screenshot from Star Creatives Facebook page.

MANILA — The stars joining Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in their upcoming teleserye "Can't Buy Me Love" were revealed Monday.

On the list are Ruffa Gutierrez (Gina David Tan), Maris Racal (Irene Young Tiu), Albie Casiño (Charleston Young Tiu), Kaila Estrada (Bettina Young Tiu), Joao Constancia (Carlo Tan Tiu), Agot Isidro (Cindy Young Tiu) and Rowell Santiago (Wilson Chavez Tiu).

Also joining them are Nova Villa (Lola Nene), Celeste Legazpi (Catherine Chang), Karina Bautista (Bougie Dimaranan), Vivoree (Pandora Daraxi Dela Cruz), Darren (Stephen Tanhueco).

Pangilinan will be playing the role of Bingo, a hardworking guy whose dream is to provide for his poor family while Mariano plays the role of Caroline, a Chinese-Filipino born to a rich and traditional family.

A teaser earlier revealed that "Can't Buy Me Love" will be aired on October.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will mark the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a loveteam, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

