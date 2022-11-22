MANILA — Star Cinema is officially back in cinemas, as “An Inconvenient Love” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan premiered Tuesday night ahead of its nationwide rollout on November 23.

Maraming salamat sa inyong pagmamahal at suporta! 💯🔥



We can’t wait na mapanood na ng lahat ang #AnInconvenientLove premiere bukas in over 175 cinemas nationwide and abroad!#AILWorldPremiere



🥰🧡💚💜 pic.twitter.com/MmRKl269Dx — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 22, 2022

LOOK: Inside the cinema, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano warmly welcomed by ABS-CBN executives and ABS-CBN Films head Kris Gazmen and its former heads Olivia Lamasan and Malou Santos. #AILWorldPremiere | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/ZL8UPHaNPR — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 22, 2022

The Petersen Vargas movie marks the return of ABS-CBN Films to physical venues over two years since the first pandemic lockdown.

The premiere at SM Megamall doubled as a celebration of that milestone, with ABS-CBN executives, aside from the cast and creative team of “An Inconvenient Love,” gracing the red carpet.

Cast members who accompanied lead stars Mariano and Pangilinan were Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Iana Bernardez, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

Also in attendance were family members of Mariano and Pangilinan, their former cast mates in “He’s Into Her,” and the film’s soundtrack artists Moira dela Torre and Zack Tabudlo, among others.

Dumagundong ang hiyawan sa SM Megamall Cinemas sa pagsalubong sa #DonBelle at the #AnInconvenientLove Red Carpet Premiere! 💯🧡💚💜#AILWorldPremiere pic.twitter.com/y7TDspZk30 — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 22, 2022

Ready na ang supporting casts to serve the fun and kilig that you dazurvvv at the #AnInconvenientLove Red Carpet Premiere! 🧡💚💜#AILWorldPremiere pic.twitter.com/3s8dL4oBON — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 22, 2022

Screaming fans trooped to the Mandaluyong mall, which will be one of the dozens of screening venues for “An Inconvenient Love” across the country starting Wednesday.

From an initial 100 cinemas announced on Monday, the number grew to 160 — and those are aside from the theatrical runs abroad.

Outside the Philippines, “An Inconvenient Love” will also be shown in 20 countries from November to December, with regular screenings scheduled in Guam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Cambodia, where it will be dubbed in Khmer.

We’ve added MORE CINEMAS para less hassle na sa panonood and pag-enjoy ng #AnInconvenientLove! ‘Cos that’s what you dasuuurv! 🧡💜💚



Catch An Inconvenient Love starting November 23, 2022 ONLY IN CINEMAS! #AILWorldPremiere pic.twitter.com/ul6T2fZHYP — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 22, 2022

No more hassles for our fans abroad!!! 🥰#AnInconvenientLove will be available IN CINEMAS INTERNATIONALLY!!! 🧡💜💚#AILWorldPremiere pic.twitter.com/2sCX4Mpm2z — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 22, 2022

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” follows the love story of Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore, and Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for any distractions and inconveniences, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

“An Inconvenient Love” marks the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the phenomenal success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC