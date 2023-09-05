DonBelle teleserye 'Can't Buy Me Love' to air in October

Screen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment.

MANILA — The upcoming teleserye of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano is set to air in October, a new teaser revealed Tuesday.

In the 1-minute clip, Pangilinan's character Bingo, , a hardworking guy whose dream is to provide for his poor family, meets Mariano's character Caroline, a Chinese-Filipino born to a very rich and traditional family.

"This October, magbibida na sa kanilang unang primetime series ang New Gen Phenomenal Love Team," the teaser said.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will mark the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a “love team,” after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

RELATED VIDEO: