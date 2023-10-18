ABS-CBN brings 'The Iron Heart' to Indonesia

MANILA — "The Iron Heart," the hit Kapamilya action series starring Richard Gutierrez, is now airing on Indonesia's free TV channel ANTV as "Apollo" during its Asian drama timeslot and dubbed in Bahasa Indonesia.

Along with its airing on ANTV, "The Iron Heart" became a hit for Filipino audiences — consistently garnering high viewership numbers on YouTube via Kapamilya Online Live. The show concluded its local airing on a high note last Friday (October 13) — notching 437,535 peak concurrent views.

As the show continues its telecast, Indonesian audiences raved about it on social media—sharing how they are drawn into the story's progression, the cast's engaging portrayals, and the show's action-packed scenes on par with international programs of the same genre.

"The show gets more exciting! Thank you, ANTV, for bringing 'Apollo' to us. Hoping for more Filipino shows in the future," a netizen shared.

Due to audience clamor, ANTV decided to broadcast the show daily as of October 5 from its original weekday programming schedule since its premiere in September. With this recent development, many Indonesian fans took to social media to express their delight.

"Thank you for airing 'Apollo' daily! Now, my family and I can watch our favorite show every day," another netizen added.

"The Iron Heart" joins ABS-CBN's long list of titles showcased in over 50 territories, where it has sold over 50,000 hours of content worldwide—further cementing its testament as the premier source of high-quality Filipino programming, with shows that appeal to various cultures.

Most recently, other ABS-CBN shows have made their way to international airwaves, including its hit romance series "2 Good 2 Be True" in Vietnam and "He's Into Her" in Africa, alongside a Malaysian adaptation of its affair drama "The Legal Wife," among many others.

