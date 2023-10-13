Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) accomplished his mission to defeat the Altare group led by Eros (Jake Cuenca) in the finale of "The Iron Heart" aired on October 13, 2023. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) accomplished his mission to defeat the Altare group led by Eros (Jake Cuenca) in the finale of "The Iron Heart" that aired Friday.

After 238 episodes, Apollo faced Eros in a sword fight. The lead star aimed to get the phone of the Altare group containing the contact of all its members in the world.

Eros lost in the battle but Apollo asked him for a second chance to be on their side.

While on their way back to the city, an unidentified person shot Eros in the, head prompting Apollo's mission to be completed.

Meanwhile, Orcus (Christian Vasquez) and Selene (Dimples Romana) survived the attack of the CIB and decided to settle down with their child.

After surviving Eros' attack, Troy (Louise Abuel) decided to be a CIB trainee along with Cronus (Anthony Jennings).

In his return to the Philippines, Sarah Lahbati returned as a new character whispering a new mission to Apollo.

