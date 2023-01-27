ABS-CBN shows to stream in Indonesia via Vidio

MANILA -- More Kapamilya shows are now available in Indonesia trough the streaming platform Vidio, after ABS-CBN and PT Vidio Dot Com recently inked a content localization partnership.

Some of the ABS-CBN series that will be available for streaming on Vidio in Indonesia are "Love Thy Woman" starring Kim Chiu, Yam Concepcion, and Xian Lim. It tells the story of sisters turning into rivals, of family traditions, and of heartbreak.



Also to be streamed are "Mea Culpa," a crime drama about complicated social relationships and realization of justice with Jodi Sta. Maria, Bela Padilla, Ketchup Eusebio, and Tony Labrusca; and "A Mother’s Guilt (Hanggang Saan)," a series about a selfless single mother who agrees to do the unthinkable: take a man’s life to save that of her son’s, with Sylvia Sanchez and Arjo Atayde.



The Philippines' longest drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya" will also be available, as well as the fantasy series “Wansapanataym.”

ABS-CBN has long been recognized as a reliable foreign content provider and is becoming the premier source of high-quality Filipino programming in over 50 territories over the world.



“The past couple of years saw a huge boost in the streaming industry. Around this period, ABS-CBN has taken massive steps to dominate the digital landscape through partnerships among the OTT sectors across the globe. On another hand, we acknowledge the support of Indonesians for our TV programs, films and music. This partnership with Vidio will allow us to further reach Indonesian viewers,” shared Maribel Hernaez, Asia Pacific managing director of ABS-CBN Global.



Monika Rudijono, managing director of PT Vidio Dot Com, appreciates the value these kinds of content bring to their popular platform.



“As a leading OTT in Indonesia, Vidio is committed to providing premium entertainment content and seamless viewing experience for everyone. We continuously expand and refresh our content library with new titles from all around the world. This collaboration with ABS-CBN is a huge opportunity to further enhance our content offerings and bring some of the best shows across a wide variety of genres from the Philippines to our beloved Indonesian audiences,” she said.