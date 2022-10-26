Promotional photo for Chinese singer Lay's latest extended play 'West.' Photo courtesy of Zhang Yixing Studio

MANILA — In 2012, Lay burst onto the K-pop scene as a member of the popular boy band EXO, charming fans with his powerful dance skills.

But over the years, the Chinese artist took on other endeavors that helped him grow into the superstar that he is today: he founded a personal agency for his solo music career, released a chart-topping solo debut extended play (EP), and ventured into acting and variety TV shows. Most recently, he established a company to train his own talents.

Despite these achievements, Lay, 31, remains humble and driven, evident in his polite disagreement when he was called "successful" during a recent online interview with select Filipino reporters.

"I don't think I'm very successful," he said during the Zoom conference aimed at promoting his latest EP "West" and tour "Grand Line 2: Infinite Lands."

"For me, success is [something that happens] in one moment. At that moment, maybe you're successful but I think life is long so we have to keep in mind to always look ahead and then dream big," Lay added.

The past years have seen Lay focus on solo projects. He has been inactive from EXO since 2017, although he made a cameo in the music video for the group's single "Don't Fight the Feeling" in 2021.

Earlier this year, he departed top K-pop firm SM Entertainment and it remains unclear if he is still a part of EXO.

Promotional photos for Chinese singer Lay's latest extended play 'West.' Photo courtesy of Zhang Yixing Studio

Lay — who has 14.2 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 million on Twitter — said being a solo artist can be "a little bit tough" because he has to do things by himself, but it also has its upsides, such as possessing more creative freedom.

"That's why I try to experiment as much as I can. I'm still finding my sound," he said. "My goals are to just get better each day and discover my sound. Each album is progress."

The latest step to Lay's goals is his new EP "West," released in late September in celebration of his 10th debut anniversary.

The five-track EP is a sequel to Lay's previous record, "East," and "draws inspiration from the concept of 'seeking the West continent,'" according to a press release.

Through the EP, Lay sought to create "another collision between China and the West and another integration of the ancient and modern."

This is perhaps most evident in the EP's lead single "Veil," which incorporates the erhu — a traditional Chinese string instrument — to a trap-based dance track. Lyrically, the song encourages listeners to take their "masks" off and show their true selves.

Lay said it was important for him to include elements of Chinese culture in his music.

"Because my culture is who I am, my background. I'm a proud Chinese person first before [I'm] an artist, so I just want to share the good things about my culture. I hope it inspires others to do the same," he said.

"West" includes both a Mandarin and English version of "Veil," which Lay said was intended to make the song accessible for both his Chinese and international audience.

Lay added he was also open to collaborating with Filipino artists and exploring new genres.

"I grew up with ballads but I love the energy and attitude of hip-hop. I hear that house music is [also] getting more popular so maybe I'll try it. I'm open to all kinds of music because it is art," he said.

