K-pop group Pentagon on more mature image

Promotional photo for K-pop group Pentagon’s album ‘IN:VITE U,’ released last January 24, 2022. Photo courtesy of Cube Entertainment

Since debuting in October 2016, Pentagon has pulled off a variety of music genres and concepts, gradually establishing itself as one of K-pop’s most interesting and versatile groups. And even after five years, the nine members continue to push themselves, aware that they still have more to show to their fans.

That’s exactly what Pentagon — composed of Hui, Jinho, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yanan, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok — did last January when the group released its 12th mini album, “IN:VITE U,” which saw the boys take on a more mature and sexier image.

The six-track record’s title suggests an invitation for fans, collectively called Universe, to enter a “newly transformed world of Pentagon,” said Shinwon.

Kino said it was only natural for the members, who are no longer in their teens, to try a more mature concept. Jinho, the oldest member, is now 29 while Wooseok, the youngest, is 24.

“I think [the decision to do a mature concept] happened naturally,” Kino said in a recent ABS-CBN News interview as the group wrapped up promotions for “IN:VITE U.”

Hui, the group’s leader, did not participate in the album since he’s currently serving his mandatory military service.

“As our members are getting older, I think our thoughts also changed in a way that fits our ages,” Kino added.

The album’s lead single is “Feelin’ Like,” which pairs Pentagon’s bewitching voices with a muffled yet funky instrumental.

The lyrics talk about temptation and pleasure, and draw inspiration from the Greek myth of Pygmalion, a sculptor who fell in love with a statue he carved.

Promotional photo of Pentagon members Hongseok, Yuto, Wooseok and Kino for ‘IN:VITE U.’ Photo courtesy of Cube Entertainment

“I kept repeating the instrumentals… the main priority was to decide on the main theme,” Kino said, recounting the time he was coming up with the lyrics, which he co-wrote with Jinho and Wooseok.

“The first thing that came to mind was a sculpture and these mythological elements,” he said.

The ideas of sculptures and mythology led Kino to Pygmalion’s story, which he said was “similar to the attitude that we wanted to show, so we included [the story] in the lyrics.”

“IN:VITE U” also comes 10 months after the group released its 11th mini album, “Love or Take.”

“It could’ve been released sooner if we wanted to but because there were many things that we didn’t want to give up on, quality-wise this time, I think that’s why our preparation period was extended,” Jinho explained.

Hongseok added that the group also waited for Jinho, who was discharged from the military last November, before releasing the mini album.

Promotional photo of Pentagon members Yanan, Jinho, Yeo One and Shinwon for ‘IN:VITE U.’ Photo courtesy of Cube Entertainment

For Jinho, his time in the military made him realize “how every promotion we did was precious.”

“This time… I think I tried harder to do a lot, putting all of my heart in. I’m so thrilled to be back,” he said.

Pentagon also marked a new career milestone with “Feelin’ Like” when the group came in first place on “Music Bank” last Feb. 4, their second music show win.

“My goal [this year] was to win first place but we achieved it so quickly,” said Japanese member Yuto, adding that he now wishes to “make good music and show better things than what we did with ‘Feelin’ Like.’”

Pentagon poses during the group’s media showcase for ‘IN:VITE U’ last Jan. 24. Photo courtesy of Cube Entertainment

Ultimately, the members hope to resume touring once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

“Although we can’t come and see you at the moment due to the pandemic, the memories we made from when we went [there] will be treasured,” said Jinho, addressing Filipino fans.

The group’s last performance in Manila was at the Super Pop Con in July 2017.

“I hope the situation gets better soon so that we can meet you. I hope you know how much we think of you and love you, and wish for all of you to stay healthy,” Jinho added.

