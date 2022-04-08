EXO's Lay announced his departure from SM Entertainment. Photo: Instagram/@layzhang

Chinese singer Lay announced Friday his departure from K-pop company SM Entertainment as his boy band, EXO, marked its 10th debut anniversary.

"It's time to say goodbye as an employee of SM," the 30-year-old artist, who real name is Zhang Yixing, said in a handwritten letter posted on his social media accounts.

It remained unclear if Lay would also be leaving EXO but he said in his letter that, "I will always be the Lay when my members need me."

"I'm your family member in China, Zhang Yixing. Love you forever, EXO," he said.

He thanked his "EXO brothers" for their "company and encouragement" and colleagues at SM Entertainment "for witnessing every step of my growth and achievement."

Lay also expressed gratitude to his fans "for your unconditional love and support."

Shortly after the announcement, Lay released a song titled "Jiu," which featured voice notes from other EXO members in its first 20 seconds.

Since 2017, Lay has been inactive from EXO, focusing on promotions in his home country. In 2021, he made a cameo in the music video for "Don't Fight the Feeling."

Lay's announcement comes as EXO marked its 10th anniversary. The band is set to hold an in-person fan meet in Seoul on Saturday.