Concept photo for Korean singer Jay B's second extended play 'Be Yourself.' Photo: Instagram/@jaybnow.hr

MANILA — South Korean singer Jay B offers an encouraging message for his listeners through his sophomore extended play (EP).

The 28-year-old artist, best known as the leader of popular boy band GOT7, dropped the EP "Be Yourself" last Sept. 21.

"It's an album about living a little more like yourself," he said Thursday in a short video message to ABS-CBN News, where he also invited Filipinos to check out the release.

"Be Yourself" is fronted by the funky "Go Up" and also includes "Break It Down," "Livin'," "The Way We Are," "Fountain of Youth" and "Holyday."

Jay B dropped the EP days before his solo concert at the New Frontier Theater on Oct. 1.

He is the fifth GOT7 member to perform as a soloist in the Philippines this year, following Youngjae, BamBam, Jackson and Yugyeom — a phase that Filipino fans jokingly refer to as the group's "tingi (per piece) era."

