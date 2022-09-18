Teaser photo for Korean singer Jay B's second extended play 'Be Yourself,' scheduled for release on September 21, 2022. Photo: Instagram/@jaybnow.hr

South Korean singer Jay B dropped some Filipino phrases as he expressed excitement on his upcoming solo concert in Manila next month.

"I'm super excited to perform again in front of my Filipino fans. I will try my best to prepare well and show you a good performance," the 28-year-old artist, who leads the K-pop boy band GOT7, said in a video published Saturday by concert producer PULP Live World.

"Gusto ko na kayo makita," he added.

What’s the best way to make your day? Hear @jaybnow_hr say the sweetest words and know that he’s coming back for you. ☺️



He can’t wait to see all of you too. So don’t forget to get your tickets to 2022 WORLD TOUR JAY B TAPE: PRESS PAUSE IN MANILA. #JAYBinMANILA2022 pic.twitter.com/PNX5g5rane — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) September 17, 2022

Jay B, whose real name is Lim Jae-beom, recounted that he met some Filipino fans through video calls in 2021.

"But I know it's not enough. So I'm coming back to Manila to meet all of you," he said.

The concert will take place at the Araneta Coliseum on Oct. 1, with tickets prices ranging from P3,500 to P15,000.

Jay B will be the fifth GOT7 member to visit the Philippines as a solo artist this year, following Youngjae, Jackson, BamBam and Yugyeom.

The group last went to Manila in 2019 for their "Keep Spinning" concert tour.

Jay B is also scheduled to release his second extended play, "Be Yourself," on Sept. 21.