South Korean actress Park Eun-Bin (center), K-pop singer Jay B and Thai actor Gulf Kanawut are set to hold events in the Philippines in October. Photos from the artists' official Instagram pages

Three local events headlined by Asian artists have been moved to the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, producer PULP Live World announced.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, PULP said the Philippine fan meet of South Korean actress Park Eun-Bin was moved from the SM North EDSA Skydome to the New Frontier Theater "so we have more space to make more fan activities happen."

Woah! Woah! Woah! Here’s an announcement for everyone attending 2022 PARK EUN-BIN Asia Fanmeeting Tour <EUN-BIN NOTE : BINKAN> In Manila. We’re moving the venue to New Frontier Theater so we have more space to make more fan activities happen. #ParkEunBinInMNL pic.twitter.com/lc5orJ0zgS — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) September 27, 2022

The producer also revealed the ticket prices for the event, which will go on sale beginning October 2 via TicketNet:

Platinum - P7,500

Gold - P5,500

Silver - P4,500

Bronze - P2,500

In a separate Twitter post, PULP COO Happee Sy-Go said the concert of K-pop singer Jay B and fan meet of Thai actor Gulf Kanawut have also been moved to New Frontier from the Araneta Colisuem.

"As agreed between all managements, to be able to accommodate fan activity requests for both #JAYBinManila & #GULFinManila, we are moving to New Frontier Theater," Sy-Go said.

"All seats will be honored as is but will be moved forward [and] closer," she added.

Jay B's concert and Gulf's fan meet are scheduled to take place on October 1 and 2, respectively.

