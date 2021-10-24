Photo from Aljur Abrenica's Instagram account

MANILA – Kylie Padilla has finally broken her silence after her estranged husband, actor Aljur Abrenica, urged her through a social media post to admit she had cheated on him first.

In an interview with Jessica Soho which aired on Sunday, Padilla denied this accusation saying it would be hard for her to admit to something she did not do.

“In my defense, while we were formally married, I never had any extramarital relationships with other men. That is my truth. Okay sana kung ginawa ko eh, I would say I am sorry. Pero hindi talaga eh. And that’s what they keep throwing at me. Paano ako aamin sa bagay na hindi ko naman ginawa?” she said.

Padilla said it was impossible for her to have had an extramarital affair during their marriage because she was too busy breastfeeding their second child.

“Paano ako magkakaroon ng oras? I was breastfeeding my second [son]. Paano ako aalis? Kung gusto niyo ng ebidensya, tanungin niyo yung mga yaya ko,” she said.

“I am angry kasi I am raising my children. [The public] don’t see that. Sobrang unfair. Pero you have to be strong in our society din. Kung hahayaan kong maapektuhan ako sa mga sinasabi nila, hindi ko mapapalaki yung mga anak kong sane ako. Ayaw kong makita nila yun. Kaya gaya ng sinabi ko kanina, humuhugot talaga ako sa kanila. Kailangan makita nila na ‘Kung kaya ng mom ko, kaya ko rin.’”

On the issue linking her to actor JM de Guzman, Padilla said the two of them only laughed it off because there’s no truth to it.

“Natatawa na lang din ako. Actually nag-usap na kami ni JM diyan. Natatawa din kami. ‘Wow paano nasama yung pangalan ko diyan?’ ‘Hindi ko alam, pasensya na, sorry.’ Mga ganun,” she said.

With regard to Abrenica having a relationship with another, Padilla simply shared that “there are three women that came out” but refused to elaborate.

In recent weeks, Abrenica became the target of criticisms over his blooming romance with his co-star AJ Raval, who then had to clarify she was never the third party in Abrenica and Padilla’s marriage.

In the same interview, Padilla admitted she actually wanted to talk to Raval, because she’s been in the same situation before.

“I actually wanted to talk to her kasi napagdaanan ko rin yung bina-bash ako dahil nililigawan ako. I wanted to talk to her, to help her out on how to handle it. Para maiwasan lang yung nangyari ngayon. But my help is not being asked so I will not give it na lang,” she said.

Aside from the cheating allegation, Padilla also addressed Abrenica’s statement that she was the one who wrecked their family.

“Yun sinabi niyang I wrecked the family? It’s because I decided na ayaw ko na. I want to be a better person. I want to be happy. And I want him to be happy. Kaming dalawa yung iniisip ko when I decided that. And if you ask him now, he agrees. Okay yung mga nangyari kasi happy na siya, happy na ako. So I am confused about why he’s doing this because we both agreed,” she said.

Another factor why she decided to just end their relationship was because of their children.

“They witnessed some of it, the last few months of our marriage, which is also isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit nag-choose ako to end it na lang. Gusto ko nang iwasan na tumagal na nakikita nila yun because I don’t want them to think na normal yun sa isang relasyon.”

Despite how their relationship ended, Padilla does not want to think that leaving a big project several years ago at the peak of her career to build a family with Abrenica was a bad decision.

“We were so good during that time. Sobrang yun yung best times ng relationship namin kasi we’ve been together for 10 years, married for three. Pero nung mga time na yun, inalagaan niya talaga ako. Na-appreciate ko talaga siya as a husband, as a person lalo na during those days,” she said.

And even though a lot of things have already been said and done, Padilla is still hoping she and Abrenica could be friends for the sake of their children.

“Huwag natin kalimutan to be parents sa mga anak natin. Sana ma-save pa natin yung friendship after this. Kung gusto natin mag-away or whatever, let’s do it in the right place, huwag na sa public. Yun lang ang hinihingi ko please,” she said in a message for her estranged husband.

When asked if she is still in the process of moving on from their failed marriage, Padilla said: “I was doing really well but yung statement lang, medyo nasaktan naman ng konti because ayaw ko sanang magpunta doon. But in all aspects of my life, I am doing really well. Kaya nga nakakatawa parang bumabalik na naman ako, reverse ulit. Okay abante na ulit. Ganun naman ang buhay di ba? I-conquer natin ang mga dumadating.”