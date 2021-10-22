MANILA -- Kylie Padilla took to social media to assure the public that she is okay, days after her estranged husband Aljur Abrenica accused her of infidelity through a Facebook post.

On Friday, the actress shared a photo of her smiling with her two children on Instagram, declaring that she has "all I could ever want already."

"Para sa lahat ng nag-aalala sa 'kin, I'm really okay," she said in the caption.

"Masaya ako and I will protect my happiness no matter what," she added.

Earlier this week, Abrenica urged Padilla to "tell [the public] the truth, who cheated first, who wrecked our family."

Following her estranged husband's scathing statement, Padilla posted a cryptic quote about being made to feel guilty for other people's mistakes.

Padilla and Abrenica tied the knot in 2018. They have two sons, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

