Kylie Padilla shares a cryptic quote after her husband Aljur Abrenica’s statement insinuating she was unfaithful during their marriage. Instagram: @theproudrad / @kylienicolepadilla

MANILA — Following her estranged husband Aljur Abrenica’s scathing statement insinuating her infidelity, actress Kylie Padilla took to social media Tuesday to post a cryptic quote about being made to feel guilty for other’s mistakes.

Through updates on Instagram Stories, Padilla shared songs that pertained to a relationship’s end and then finding happiness anew.

A couple of hours after Abrenica’s statement, she linked to the songs “Easy On Me” by Adele, “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, and “Smile” by Lily Allen.

Without mentioning Abrenica, Padilla then shared the quote: “Never underestimate a man’s ability to make you feel guilty for his mistakes.”

Abrenica broke his silence earlier on Tuesday about their separation, urging Padilla to “tell [the public] the truth, who cheated first, who wrecked our family.”

Abrenica also alleged he and Padilla had agreed to keep details of their split private. He, however, opted to speak up after Padilla’s father, former actor Robin Padilla, claimed that a third party on Abrenica’s side caused the separation.

In recent weeks, Abrenica became the target of criticisms over his blooming romance with his co-star AJ Raval, who then had to clarify she was never the third party in Abrenica and Padilla’s marriage.

The former couple got married in December 2018, and have two sons, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

