Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica got married in December 2018. They have two sons together. FILE/Instagram: @ajabrenica

MANILA — Actor Aljur Abrenica broke his silence Tuesday on his separation from his wife, actress Kylie Padilla, urging her to admit she had cheated on him and revealing their supposed agreement not to make public details of their breakup.

“Kylie please tell them the truth,” Abrenica wrote on his verified Facebook page. “Don’t hide and disguise your comments, statement for your self-gain.”

“Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who wrecked our family. Tell them why I gave up on you not on our family. The people deserves to know,” he said.

Abrenica and Padilla were first rumored to have separated in February, when she posted cryptic words about “being submissive, not stupid.”

Padilla belatedly revealed, in October, that she and Abrenica ended their marriage in April.

They got married in December 2018, and have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

Referring to being criticized by their fans following the high-profile separation, Abrenica said on Tuesday: “I have no hate for them despite of all the attacks and accusation they have towards me. I do appreciate their reactions because I know it comes from their genuine morality and support towards our family.”

“So they also deserve to know the truth. I am sorry for asking these questions and for breaking our agreement of not speaking to the public. When your dad (Robin Padilla) opened to the public his one-sided story. I maintained my silence because of our agreement. But now that people who supports us still throw accusations and reading your statements it breaks my heart that you can sit still despite of the truth,” he wrote.

Abrenica was referring to the July interview of Padilla, where he claimed that a third party, on the side of Abrenica, was the cause of the separation.

“Meron daw, e,” Padilla said at the time. “E, imposible ba ‘yun? Hindi naman imposible ‘yan. E, lalaki ‘yan. Hindi ‘yan puwedeng hindi mangyari. Kalokohan ang hindi mangyari [ang third party issue] lalo at nasa showbiz tayo.”

In the same interview, Padilla said his daughter had told him that she initiated the separation.

AJ Raval has denied being involved in the breakup of Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla, who separated in April. Instagram: @ajravsss, @theproudrad

Abrenica once again became the target of criticism early this month, when his co-star AJ Raval candidly shared, in an interview, that they are dating.

A week prior, photos of Abrenica and Raval together had gone viral, prompting Padilla to clarify that she and Abrenica have “mutually agreed to date other people.”

Responding to backlash about her romantic ties with Abrenica, Raval meanwhile emphasized that she was never the third party that led to Abrenica and Padilla’s separation.

In his statement on Tuesday, Abrenica repeatedly urged his wife: “Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who are you with right now. Have the courage to settle this. Tell your dad the truth. If not for them, do it for our children.

“After so many years will you allow our children let them believe this story that you and dad left for me? At first it was fair for me, to take all the blame. Is it also fine with you guys to let the innocent be attacked with false accusations?”

As of writing, Padilla has yet to respond to her husband’s statement.