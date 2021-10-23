Photo from Aljur Abrenica's Instagram account

Several days after his controversial statement, Aljur Abrenica hopes issues hounding his personal life will soon end as a respect to his estranged wife, Kylie Padilla, and their two kids.

In a press conference of his newest film “Manipula”, Abrenica told the press that he is not proud of how his relationship with Padilla turned out.

According to him, he released the scathing Facebook post, in which he insinuated that Padilla was unfaithful, out of impulse.

“The reason why na nagawa ko ’yun out of impulse. I felt like nasadsad na’ko. Lubog na ko. Nabugbog na’ko,” the actor said. “It was not my intention na maglabas na ganong post pero naramdaman ko talaga na kailangan.”

Abrenica declined to further elaborate on the issue, explaining that Padilla remained to be part of his family.

“Nasabi ko na lahat ng gusto kong sabihin. Hindi ko na siya gustong i-elaborate dahil pamilya ko pa rin sila. Nagpapasalamat ako sa inyo dahil alam ko naman kung bakit kayo nagtatanong at ganon kaapektado ’yung mga tao dahil sinubaybayan niyo ’yung pagsasama namin ni Kylie,” he said.

Abrenica said he was truly in love with Padilla when they were together.

“I can still say na she was the love of my life. Talagang minahal ko ’yung babaeng ’yon. And I valued our family more than anything. So I was really affected nu’ng nangyari yon. And in respect, sana, di ba, pamilya ko pa rin sila. May pagkakamali din ako,” Abrenica quipped.

“At for the sake of our children . . . gusto ko na matapos 'to. Hanggang do'n na lang. In the future, they gonna see this.”

He also said he is grateful to the times he spent with Padilla, who gave birth to their two sons: Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

“She's still the mother of our children. May pinagsamahan pa rin kami. I will never forget that. Nagpapasalamant ako. Napakinggan niyo na yung sinabi ko sa post na yon at lahat lumabas na. So hanggang dun na lang. Sana, hinihingi ko po sa inyo, na para sa mga bata, at para sa pinagsamahan namin ni Kylie, nagpapasalamat kami sa inyo. Hanggang dun na lang,” he said.

Abrenica broke his silence earlier on Tuesday about their separation, urging Padilla to “tell [the public] the truth, who cheated first, who wrecked our family.”

Abrenica also alleged he and Padilla had agreed to keep details of their split private. He, however, opted to speak out after Padilla’s father, former actor Robin Padilla, alleged that a third party on Abrenica’s side caused the separation.

Padilla, then, posted what appeared to be a response to the actor’s scathing pronouncement.

Through updates on Instagram Stories, Padilla shared songs that pertained to a relationship’s end and then finding happiness anew.

Without mentioning Abrenica, Padilla then shared the quote: “Never underestimate a man’s ability to make you feel guilty for his mistakes.”

In recent weeks, Abrenica became the target of criticisms over his blooming romance with his co-star AJ Raval, who then had to clarify she was never the third party in Abrenica and Padilla’s marriage.

Padilla and Abrenica tied the knot in 2018.