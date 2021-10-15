AJ Raval has denied being involved in the breakup of Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla, who separated in April. Instagram: @ajravsss, @theproudrad

MANILA — Actress AJ Raval denied on Friday being involved in the separation of her co-star Aljur Abrenica and his wife, Kylie Padilla, after her earlier admission that she and the actor are currently seeing each other.

“Just to be clear, hindi ako ang naging third party. Okay guys?” she wrote on her verified Facebook page.

Raval’s clarification came a week after she described her current ties with Abrenica as, “We care for each other.”

At the time, she said they were not yet an official couple.

The candid revelation spurred rumors that she caused Abrenica and Padilla’s breakup, which the latter belatedly revealed happened in April.

In her statement on Friday, Raval said: “Mabuti akong tao at hindi ko kayang gumawa ng masama, kung maka bash naman kayo parang nakapatay ako ng tao.

“Thank you sa mga nakakaintindi at sa support na natatanggap ko na appreciate ko kayong lahat. Spread love not hate.”

Prior to Raval’s admission of being in touch with Abrenica, Padilla had said “there is no issue” should either of the former couple enter a new relationship.

“We separated April pa and we have already mutually agreed to date other people. Please stop dragging other parties into this,” Padilla said at the time. “I have no intention of disclosing anymore of what happened because I want to cherish the littlest ounce of privacy I have left.”