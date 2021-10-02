Photos from Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica's Instagram accounts

Amid issues linking estranged husband Aljur Abrenica to other women, actress Kylie Padilla said she and the actor have agreed to date other people.

Padilla took to Twitter to break her silence about the issue linking Abrenica to some celebrities.

“Guys there is no issue. We separated April pa and we have already mutually agreed to date other people. Please stop dragging other parties into this,” she tweeted.

Padilla also refused to divulge any information to keep the little privacy she has.

“I have no intention of disclosing anymore of what happened because I want to cherish the littlest ounce of privacy I have left,” she added.

Padilla also thanked her supporters for expressing their concerns but mentioned that her two sons with Abrenica are happy.

“Thank you for everyone’s concern. The boys are happy and stable. Which is our main priority. Love and light to everyone,” Padilla quipped.

Netizens are linking Abrenica with actresses Cindy Miranda and AJ Raval, his co-stars in film “Nerisa.”

Earlier, Padilla's father, action star Robin Padilla, confirmed that Kylie and Abrenica have separated in a vlog hosted by talent manager and comedian Ogie Diaz.

Robin also revealed that a third party was involved in the separation.

Rumors of the couple's separation started in February after Kylie shared cryptic posts on Instagram.

Kylie and Abrenica got married in December 2018, and have 2 sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

