AJ Raval reveals real score with Aljur Abrenica

MANILA -- Sexy star AJ Raval has confirmed that her "Nerisa" co-star Aljur Abrenica is courting her.

Raval opened up about the real score between her and Abrenica on PEP Live.

"Hindi ako magpapakaipokrita. 'Di na ako magsisinungaling, 'di na ako magde-deny, kasi mukha lang kaming tanga kapag nag-deny kami. Well, totoo naman na nag-uusap kami," Raval said in the interview.



She also confirmed that Abrenica is the actor she was referring to as her suitor in a vlog she did with Donnaylyn Bartolome.

"Nag-uusap kami. We understand each other. We care for each other. Pero wala pa kami sa point na may relasyon kami. Parang getting to know," Raval said.

In Bartolome's vlog, Raval revealed that someone is courting her.

Last July, action star Robin Padilla confirmed that his daughter Kylie and Abrenica have separated in a vlog of talent manager and comedian Ogie Diaz. Robin also revealed that a third party involved in the separation.

In August, Raval confirmed her split with former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Axel Torres.



Last week, amid issues linking her estranged husband to other women, Padilla in a Twitter post said she and the actor have agreed to date other people.

“Guys, there is no issue. We separated April pa and we have already mutually agreed to date other people. Please stop dragging other parties into this,” she tweeted.

Padilla also refused to divulge any information to keep the little privacy she has.

Abrenica and Padilla got married in December 2018, and have 2 sons Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

