Photos from Cornerstone Entertainment



Actor Piolo Pascual made sure he will be exercising his right to vote in the upcoming Halalan 2022 as he recently applied for the reactivation of his voter status.

In a photo released by Cornerstone Entertainment, Pascual was seen lining up for the reactivation at a Comelec satellite voters registration center at a mall.

Pascual joined other Kapamilya artists, who are now eligible to cast their votes in the next year's polls that will elect a new president in the country.

Several Star Magic artists have already participated in the voter registration campaign, encouraging the public to vote next year.

Some of the celebrities who are now registered voters are Janine Berdin, Miles Ocampo, Pepe Herrera, Turs Daza, Karl Gabriel, Arabella del Rosario, CK Kieron, Zeppi Borromeo, Alora Sasam and Sandino Martin.

In August, Robi Domingo, Ria Atayde, Donny Pangilinan, Dominic Ochoa, Edward Barber, and Heaven Peralejo led the #HALALAN2022: Andito Kami Para Sa 'Yo voters' registration campaign.

The campaign is organized by Star Magic, ABS-CBN News, Bayan Mo I-Patrol Mo and the Commission on Elections.

Voter registrations have been extended until October 30 in the country.

